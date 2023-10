-The map dragging feature has been overhauled, making it faster and smoother.

-A new tooltip has been added to summarize all mouse interactions with characters on the bottom characters bar.

-Colors have been added to locations on the city map.

地图拖拽功能已进行了重新设计,现在更加快速和流畅。

新增了一个新的工具提示,用于总结底部角色栏中与角色的所有鼠标交互。

*在城市地图上添加了颜色标记。