➕ Added: "Customize Your Session" screen to Staging. You are now able to customize nearly every skill-, map-, and player-related value
➕ Added: New Avatars! yey finally
🔧 FIXED: Fixed spot on Kitchen map where you could get stuck ( Thank you Smitty =D )
🔧 FIXED: Missing localization for "Player/Spieler" in Staging scene
🔧 FIXED: Footsteps are now 100% 3D-sounds + are now adjustable via ingame-sounds volume slider (~80 should now be a good setting)
🔧 FIXED: Minor bug fixes
Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 9 October 2023
Update - 0.3.84
Patchnotes via Steam Community
