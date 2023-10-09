 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tricky Tracks - Early Access update for 9 October 2023

Update - 0.3.84

Share · View all patches · Build 12392193 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • ➕ Added: "Customize Your Session" screen to Staging. You are now able to customize nearly every skill-, map-, and player-related value

  • ➕ Added: New Avatars! yey finally

  • 🔧 FIXED: Fixed spot on Kitchen map where you could get stuck ( Thank you Smitty =D )

  • 🔧 FIXED: Missing localization for "Player/Spieler" in Staging scene

  • 🔧 FIXED: Footsteps are now 100% 3D-sounds + are now adjustable via ingame-sounds volume slider (~80 should now be a good setting)

  • 🔧 FIXED: Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2122001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link