 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

腾起之蛇：现世 update for 9 October 2023

Optimized some processes and fixed several small bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 12392136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mainly fixed several areas that may cause bugs. First, blocked these bugs, but the aesthetics may not be as good
Added several important location reminders (considered as reminders for the main line)
Added several new materials to XXXXXX that look better than before
Optimizing the text order of Daoist techniques now looks more reasonable

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link