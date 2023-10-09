Mainly fixed several areas that may cause bugs. First, blocked these bugs, but the aesthetics may not be as good
Added several important location reminders (considered as reminders for the main line)
Added several new materials to XXXXXX that look better than before
Optimizing the text order of Daoist techniques now looks more reasonable
腾起之蛇：现世 update for 9 October 2023
Optimized some processes and fixed several small bugs
