Fixed the problem that the discovery owl parrot and the small owl are in the wrong position.
Fixed the problem that the enemy ships are stuck in special cases in the episode "Rebellion of Beluguet".
Fixed the issue that the supply ports are not shown in the auto-sailing.
Fixed the problem with the art representation when the king fish is found in the fishery.
Fixed the issue that the workshop construction quests in the Council Room cannot be picked up under special circumstances.
Fixed the issue that the warehouse cannot select similar items when trading in the exchange.
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 10 October 2023
October 10th, 2023 Patch Updates
