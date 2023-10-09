Patch 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12392113 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 10:26:13 UTC by Wendy

We're back with another update, packed with enhancements and features to elevate your gameplay experience. Here's a breakdown of what we've implemented:

Speed Increase: We've boosted the movement speed in both the camp and village areas, allowing for quicker navigation.

Reflections in the Apartment: To add a touch of realism and depth, we've introduced reflections in the apartment setting.

Slide Puzzle Assistance: Recognizing that some players might find the slide puzzle challenging, it will now auto-complete after a certain duration to assist those who might be stuck.

Run Button: By popular demand, we've added a run button, enabling the character to move faster when needed.

Mouse Sensitivity: We've reduced the default mouse sensitivity for a more controlled experience.

However, if you prefer a different setting, you can easily adjust this from the game settings.

Your feedback drives our updates, and we're always eager to hear from you. Let us know how these changes impact your gameplay, and share any other suggestions you might have.

Thank you for your continued passion and support!