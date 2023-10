Share · View all patches · Build 12392061 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 10:13:13 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Adventurers! Here's a quick note about the new hotfix for the game:

Fixed Traditional Chinese setting on steam

Fixed Twinblade mastery activating in the wrong situations

The effects of your armor weight are now displayed as a Status

Various NPC navigation fixes

Added crafting hotkey

Minor UI fixes

Feel free to report any bugs you encounter. Our Team will do their best to repair them ASAP!