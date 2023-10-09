Visual Combat Feedback and Misc QoL Improvements

Hi folks,

The somewhat larger size is due to updating to the latest version of the Unity Engine. But make no mistake, this is a huge update on a technical level too, and it will change the way you experience the game.

One of the first things you might notice is the enhanced visual feedback during combat. Not only is it sleeker, but there's also a new impact VFX that should make each action feel even more dynamic, and hopefully help you immerse more in combat and visit the combat log even less. As for the VFX animation speed you can tweak it or, if you prefer a minimalist approach, switch them off altogether in the game settings.

When you're out there exploring, expect fewer sneaky mimics outside of dungeons, fewer corpses and more books. I've also revised the species descriptions to make them more immersive and in line with the rich backstory of the world.

Last but not least, there are some more practical improvements: you can now copy information from various panels to your clipboard, and if you've been curious about what on Erannorth each game expansion adds exactly? Well, now there's a neatly organized overview in the main menu.

Last but not least, in the Exalted Heroes Expansion, the Exalted perks have been better integrated, offering both speedier loading times and multiclass compatibility.

If you encounter any issues do let me know, and I'll fix them as soon as possible!

You can read the details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 09/10 # 1.063.8

Misc Changes and Additions

Streamlined and expanded the visual feedback of actions during combat.

During the Chest looting event: mimics will be much rarer outside of dungeons.

Incapacitated enemies will pass their turns even faster.

The fallback event list now includes Serendipity, Lost & Found and Book ex Machina events, which will reduce the amount of encountered corpses when no event requirements are met.

Added impact VFX for most actions.

The animation speed of the impact VFX can be changed in game settings.

VFX can also be disabled completely in game settings.

Reworked the Species descriptions to be more immersive and accurate to the lore.

You can now copy information from the details panel (during Character Creation), from the codex panel, and the combat log to your clipboard.

Added a check list of the available expansions in the main menu along with a short description of the features and content they add.

Exalted Heroes Expansion: Exalted perks are now included in the corresponding .json files directly (instead of getting injected). This both accelerates their loading times and makes them compatible with multiclassing.

Updated to the Unity Engine 2022.3.10f1

New Content

Added 20 new book excerpts.

Bugfixes