- Fixed bug that caused save data to be deleted (sorry to all who lost their data!)
- Fixed bug that stopped Farm Power training working
Found a bug in the game? The best way to tell us about it is on our Discord server https://discord.gg/MAPEkNB4sC
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Found a bug in the game? The best way to tell us about it is on our Discord server https://discord.gg/MAPEkNB4sC
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update