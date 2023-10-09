 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Duck Life 7: Battle update for 9 October 2023

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12391951 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that caused save data to be deleted (sorry to all who lost their data!)
  • Fixed bug that stopped Farm Power training working

Found a bug in the game? The best way to tell us about it is on our Discord server https://discord.gg/MAPEkNB4sC

Changed files in this update

Duck Life: Battle Windows Depot 914171
  • Loading history…
Duck Life: Battle macOS Depot 914172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link