New map, player medals and other

Today we once again delight you with a big update
Major changes:
- A new huge map has been added - "SKYSCRAPER CITY"
- Medals for game achievements have appeared! You can see them in your own and other players' profiles
- Added camera shake during shots and hits (in graphics settings)
- Added automatic vehicle flip - if your vehicle flipped over when falling from a height, then after a few seconds it will stand on tracks/wheels again
Minor changes and fixes:
- Stickers in clan chat fix
- Bug fixes related to drones
- Fixing other rare bugs and UI improvements
