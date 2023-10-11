 Skip to content

Military Tanks - Tank Games update for 11 October 2023

New map, player medals and other

Build 12391910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good day!

Today we once again delight you with a big update

Major changes:
  • A new huge map has been added - "SKYSCRAPER CITY"
  • Medals for game achievements have appeared! You can see them in your own and other players' profiles
  • Added camera shake during shots and hits (in graphics settings)
  • Added automatic vehicle flip - if your vehicle flipped over when falling from a height, then after a few seconds it will stand on tracks/wheels again
Minor changes and fixes:
  • Stickers in clan chat fix
  • Bug fixes related to drones
  • Fixing other rare bugs and UI improvements

