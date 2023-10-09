Patch notes for build 0.1.49

Hey everyone, thanks for the continued feedback - I'll keep working to make the game better!

I'm working on a bigger update to make the game more balanced and ease some of the RNG woes, so if you're interested in having trying those features early, be sure to check out the "experimental" branch (right click on the app in Steam, select Properties, then Betas and then Experimental from the drop down menu there)

Bug fixes

Fixed execution error leading to a crash that could occur during invasions

Fixed a crash caused by a missing variable being passed to the warningSystem draw event

Fixed a crash caused by a “non-existent object” error when using the Democracy card

Fixed calculation bug when placing Chaahk Stelae, which would lead to Lightning cards costing too much faith and not resetting the cost at the end of the turn as it should

Fixed a bug where Wonders would no longer be offered during Harvest

Fixed missing French font for the seasons text

The “Urban Decay” curse will no longer add a Vandalism card to your deck when you place a unit or spirit, only when placing a building (as is stated in the curse description)

You can no longer edit the options file to reach Ascension 11 (which leads to a crash anyway!)

Balance changes

Increased the frequency of Wonders being offered during Harvest

Wonders are now counted towards the “Awe” prayer objective even if they are later destroyed (you won’t lose progress towards completing the prayer)