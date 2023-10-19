 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cavern of Dreams update for 19 October 2023

CAVERN OF DREAMS IS OUT NOW! 🐲

Share · View all patches · Build 12391833 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Cavern of Dreams is now live on Steam! 🐲

Embark on a magical quest as Fynn the dragon to rescue your unhatched siblings from the mysterious Cavern of Dreams in this N64-style 3D platformer. Gain new abilities, meet unique characters, solve puzzles, and beware of the mysterious villain.

Thank you for all of our support throughout this journey of development. Good luck traversing through the Cavern of Dreammmmssssss!!!

Get your copy of Cavern of Dreams now 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2059660/Cavern_of_Dreams/

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link