UnderSupernova Playtest update for 9 October 2023

minor update

9 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized right-click menu

Fixed a bug where some map commands were selected without changing the mouse style

Fixed bug in viewing instructions for better compatibility with mobile operations

The item panel has added a display of formulas that use items as specific raw materials (blurring the raw material situation can result in too many displayed formulas, so only specific raw material situations are displayed)

Modified button styles for some panels

Shows the attack defense methods associated with items (including species)

Displayed items and skills related to attack and defense methods

