minor update

Optimized right-click menu
Fixed a bug where some map commands were selected without changing the mouse style
Fixed bug in viewing instructions for better compatibility with mobile operations
The item panel has added a display of formulas that use items as specific raw materials (blurring the raw material situation can result in too many displayed formulas, so only specific raw material situations are displayed)
Modified button styles for some panels
Shows the attack defense methods associated with items (including species)
Displayed items and skills related to attack and defense methods
Changed files in this update