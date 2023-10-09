minor update

Share · View all patches · Build 12391830 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 10:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Optimized right-click menu

Fixed a bug where some map commands were selected without changing the mouse style

Fixed bug in viewing instructions for better compatibility with mobile operations

The item panel has added a display of formulas that use items as specific raw materials (blurring the raw material situation can result in too many displayed formulas, so only specific raw material situations are displayed)

Modified button styles for some panels

Shows the attack defense methods associated with items (including species)

Displayed items and skills related to attack and defense methods