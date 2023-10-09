Update Notes for Oct 23

Additions
- You can now grab items.
- Added torches. You can grab them and use them to illuminate your path! (this will also take a greater role in future major update)
Changes
- Changes to how resolutions are saved in the settings due to engine deprecation. You might need to reapply your resolution preference.
- Lots of core changes have been made due to that engine upgrade. Some things may behave weird.. Please report any issues!
- On screen keys indicators have changed.
- Toilet paper pickup time bonuses for low, medium, high and gold have been raised from 1, 2, 4, 8 to 3, 5, 10, 30 seconds respectively.
Fixes
- Fixed a script error when unloading levels that can potentially stuck the game on a loading screen on (extremely) rare occasions.
- Fixed one of the three rotating spikes that jittered too much on level 1-3.
- Fixed a hidden area barrier not clearing away when its condition is being met in some specific level :).
Keep Rolling
Changed files in this update