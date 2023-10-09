Update: October 9

The following problems have been fixed and adjusted
- When returning from a store-ship, etc, Nozomi could get stuck in a wall and get hit at the edge of the screen.
- Some enemy did not attack correctly.
- Correction of the formula for calculating bomb shots.
- Fixed the position of the core of the round turret in Stage 6.
- Sometimes causes the visibility of Harpoon to not play correctly.
- Fixed slow resumption of scrolling after mid-boss battle.
- Other minor fixes.
Changed files in this update