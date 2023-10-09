 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harpoon Shooter! Nozomi update for 9 October 2023

Update: October 9

Share · View all patches · Build 12391713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following problems have been fixed and adjusted

  • When returning from a store-ship, etc, Nozomi could get stuck in a wall and get hit at the edge of the screen.
  • Some enemy did not attack correctly.
  • Correction of the formula for calculating bomb shots.
  • Fixed the position of the core of the round turret in Stage 6.
  • Sometimes causes the visibility of Harpoon to not play correctly.
  • Fixed slow resumption of scrolling after mid-boss battle.
  • Other minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1978191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link