Land of the Vikings 1.0 Now Available!

Greetings Jarls!

Today’s the day that Land of the Vikings is finally launched out of Early Access, and version 1.0 is now available! To mark this special occasion, here’s the 1.0 Release trailer below!



Over the course of nearly a year in Early Access, we’ve implemented numerous content updates, improvements, system overhauls, and bug fixes. These changes were largely based on community feedback and ideas from you. So, thank you for being a part of this journey with us! If you need a recap on what came about since Early Access, we wrote about it in our previous blog here.

We are very happy to be fully launching the title today - and for a quick recap, here’s what’s coming in the 1.0 update:

New Game Mode - Immersive Mode

Take on the mantle of Jarl, and guide your Vikings through glory! In this introductory mode, it's a great starting point for new players to learn how to navigate Land of the Vikings, with more than 25 objectives exclusive to this Viking-themed story.

New Events

As you navigate your Vikings towards unrivaled glory, be prepared for the lurking shadows of treachery and the ever-mounting dangers that await your village. Brace yourself for over 20 events, ranging from raids, to charismatic commanders, and the complex demands of your village. Your leadership will be tested like never before.

New Map - Volcano

Do you have what it takes to settle on an island, with an active volcano? The new map introduces a new landscape for you to explore and settle your Vikings on, all while being in the presence of a mighty volcano!

New Disaster - Volcanic bombs

Witness the skies ablaze as volcano bombs descend upon your brave settlement. Do you have what it takes to survive this fiery trial?

Available in 8 different languages!

Land of the Vikings is now available in 8 different languages, including English, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Polish, Chinese, and Turkish.

Players who have been enjoying Land of the Vikings and saving their progress since the battle & runic update (v0.9) will be able to carry over their saves, which will be fully functional in the 1.0 release. However, please be aware that saves from versions prior to v0.9 will not work properly in the 1.0 release game.

25% launch discount!

To celebrate the 1.0 release, we have decided to maintain the price at $19.99 for one more week after release AND provide a 25% discount during that period. So, if you have a friend who's been on the fence, now is the perfect opportunity! After the discount period, the price will increase to $24.99.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1981570/Land_of_the_Vikings/

What’s next?

Post-launch, we’re committed to continuing to iron out any further bugs found, as well as introducing more features into the game. In fact, we’re excited to reveal the post-launch roadmap!

Here’s a little sneak-peak of what’s upcoming, and we’ll reveal more about each of these updates as we get closer to releasing them.

Thank you again for your support, and we’ll see you in the next blog!

Skål!