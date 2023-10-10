Community Build Update

You can now choose between two OverRage abilities from the customisation menu.

‘Flame On!’ increases your speed and damage values for a short period.

'Grenade' triggers an explosive AOE, after a short-fuse countdown, to deal damage to the area around your brawler.

You can now create custom rooms and share room codes so you can pile into modes of your choosing with your friends and followers.

We’ve added lots of new Survival maps for you to brawl in.

There is now a training level you can access from the main menu that walks you through the basics of combat and is a space to practice combos and throw aiming.

Message Of The Day tells you when the next playtest is happening and links to our discord channel.