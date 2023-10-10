Community Build Update

Patch Notes:
New Features:
You can now choose between two OverRage abilities from the customisation menu.
- ‘Flame On!’ increases your speed and damage values for a short period.
- 'Grenade' triggers an explosive AOE, after a short-fuse countdown, to deal damage to the area around your brawler.
You can now create custom rooms and share room codes so you can pile into modes of your choosing with your friends and followers.
We’ve added lots of new Survival maps for you to brawl in.
There is now a training level you can access from the main menu that walks you through the basics of combat and is a space to practice combos and throw aiming.
Message Of The Day tells you when the next playtest is happening and links to our discord channel.
Health pips no longer drop from all objects but from special green-coloured ones. Keep an eye out for vending machines on some maps that drop health packs when you interact with them.
Combat Changes:
Special Weapons (weapons from crates) now fling opponents away from you and deal additional damage. Try to hit players into their teammates or hazards to maximise your rage gain!
Environmental weapons (weapons you find lying around) have reduced durability, but their large range makes them devastating combo openers.
Kick has a slightly longer range.
Rolling uses up more stamina, so it's easier to punish opponents who try to spam roll.
You now receive bonus rage for dealing damage to higher Evo opponents. Take the risk, and reap the reward… This means you’ll Rage Up more quickly and see more Evo 3 players at the end of matches.
Improvements / Bug Fixes:
New grab and kick animations.
Rage Bar has a new look and a new position on the screen.
The camera position has been tweaked to give you more view of the bottom of the screen.
Fixed the majority of issues where players can be pushed through floors or walls. We’ll get the rest of them in our next release.
Better colour distinguishing between teams
Fixed a bug where you could receive no Rage for throwing opponents into a hazard.
New VFX shows you and your opponents when your OverRage ability is ready to be used.
Lots of art improvements and bug fixes.
Notes and Known Issues:
The custom lobby doesn’t prevent you from starting team modes with low player numbers, which can cause various issues - 8 players or more is the ideal number to start a team mode.
The Grenade AOE indicator doesn’t display correctly on all ground textures.
