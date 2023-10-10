 Skip to content

Outrage Playtest update for 10 October 2023

Community Build Update

Build Update · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:

New Features:

  • You can now choose between two OverRage abilities from the customisation menu.

    • ‘Flame On!’ increases your speed and damage values for a short period.
    • 'Grenade' triggers an explosive AOE, after a short-fuse countdown, to deal damage to the area around your brawler.

  • You can now create custom rooms and share room codes so you can pile into modes of your choosing with your friends and followers.

  • We’ve added lots of new Survival maps for you to brawl in.

  • There is now a training level you can access from the main menu that walks you through the basics of combat and is a space to practice combos and throw aiming.

  • Message Of The Day tells you when the next playtest is happening and links to our discord channel.

  • Health pips no longer drop from all objects but from special green-coloured ones. Keep an eye out for vending machines on some maps that drop health packs when you interact with them.

Combat Changes:

  • Special Weapons (weapons from crates) now fling opponents away from you and deal additional damage. Try to hit players into their teammates or hazards to maximise your rage gain!

  • Environmental weapons (weapons you find lying around) have reduced durability, but their large range makes them devastating combo openers.

  • Kick has a slightly longer range.

  • Rolling uses up more stamina, so it's easier to punish opponents who try to spam roll.

  • You now receive bonus rage for dealing damage to higher Evo opponents. Take the risk, and reap the reward… This means you’ll Rage Up more quickly and see more Evo 3 players at the end of matches.

Improvements / Bug Fixes:

  • New grab and kick animations.

  • Rage Bar has a new look and a new position on the screen.

  • The camera position has been tweaked to give you more view of the bottom of the screen.

  • Fixed the majority of issues where players can be pushed through floors or walls. We’ll get the rest of them in our next release.

  • Better colour distinguishing between teams

  • Fixed a bug where you could receive no Rage for throwing opponents into a hazard.

  • New VFX shows you and your opponents when your OverRage ability is ready to be used.

  • Lots of art improvements and bug fixes.

Notes and Known Issues:

  • The custom lobby doesn’t prevent you from starting team modes with low player numbers, which can cause various issues - 8 players or more is the ideal number to start a team mode.

  • The Grenade AOE indicator doesn’t display correctly on all ground textures.

Changed files in this update

