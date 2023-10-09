 Skip to content

Fishing: North Atlantic update for 9 October 2023

Small update

Ahoy fishers!

Here is a small update that fixes a few issues with boats in the AF Theriault DLC, thanks to Cunwad (Discord).

Changelog - Main game

  • Improved start tutorial

A. F. Theriault DLC

  • Added boat name at back on Emry
  • Fixed issue with storing lobster pots on Korrigan
  • Fixed issue with not being able to pickup bait on Shucker For Punishment
  • Fixed issue with not being able to set lobster multi-pots alone with Shucker For Punishment

Thanks for all the great support and feedback! Enjoy :)

