Ahoy fishers!
Here is a small update that fixes a few issues with boats in the AF Theriault DLC, thanks to Cunwad (Discord).
Changelog - Main game
- Improved start tutorial
A. F. Theriault DLC
- Added boat name at back on Emry
- Fixed issue with storing lobster pots on Korrigan
- Fixed issue with not being able to pickup bait on Shucker For Punishment
- Fixed issue with not being able to set lobster multi-pots alone with Shucker For Punishment
Thanks for all the great support and feedback! Enjoy :)
