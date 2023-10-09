Share · View all patches · Build 12391378 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 08:46:07 UTC by Wendy

Ahoy fishers!

Here is a small update that fixes a few issues with boats in the AF Theriault DLC, thanks to Cunwad (Discord).

Changelog - Main game

Improved start tutorial

A. F. Theriault DLC

Added boat name at back on Emry

Fixed issue with storing lobster pots on Korrigan

Fixed issue with not being able to pickup bait on Shucker For Punishment

Fixed issue with not being able to set lobster multi-pots alone with Shucker For Punishment

Thanks for all the great support and feedback! Enjoy :)