Fixed collision on the stones at the Fork and getting on/off the ladder from dogback at the treehouse. Fixed the loading screen overlay staying on after loading into game failures or timeouts. Some other reported issues about the black screen or transitioning out of bounds I couldn't reproduce yet, so those aren't fixed.
Flock of Dogs update for 9 October 2023
Some quick fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 812381 Depot 812381
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 812382 Depot 812382
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 812383 Depot 812383
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update