Flock of Dogs update for 9 October 2023

Some quick fixes

Build 12391368 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed collision on the stones at the Fork and getting on/off the ladder from dogback at the treehouse. Fixed the loading screen overlay staying on after loading into game failures or timeouts. Some other reported issues about the black screen or transitioning out of bounds I couldn't reproduce yet, so those aren't fixed.

