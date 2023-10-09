Update 2.1.9: Hotfix

This is a minor update to yesterday's v2.1.9 patch, addressing various issues
v2.1.9 Hotfix Patch Notes
- KODIAK: USA team was not able to spawn in Bunker objective - fixed
- The distance needed to build Hesco walls near flag spawn points has been reduced from 10 meters to 5 meters
- Added option adjust hit marker random rotation to Gameplay settings
- Lasers will no longer pass through players
- Inaccurate packet loss indicator (red bar) fixed
- Players with slight packet loss unable to connect servers (unknown error) fixed
Hotifx applied to 2.1.9
October 9th, 2023
Changed files in this update