BattleBit Remastered update for 9 October 2023

Update 2.1.9: Hotfix

Build 12391083

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor update to yesterday's v2.1.9 patch, addressing various issues

v2.1.9 Hotfix Patch Notes
  • KODIAK: USA team was not able to spawn in Bunker objective - fixed
  • The distance needed to build Hesco walls near flag spawn points has been reduced from 10 meters to 5 meters
  • Added option adjust hit marker random rotation to Gameplay settings
  • Lasers will no longer pass through players
  • Inaccurate packet loss indicator (red bar) fixed
  • Players with slight packet loss unable to connect servers (unknown error) fixed

Hotifx applied to 2.1.9
October 9th, 2023

