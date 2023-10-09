Update 2.1.9: Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12391083 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 09:09:05 UTC by Wendy

This is a minor update to yesterday's v2.1.9 patch, addressing various issues

v2.1.9 Hotfix Patch Notes

KODIAK: USA team was not able to spawn in Bunker objective - fixed

The distance needed to build Hesco walls near flag spawn points has been reduced from 10 meters to 5 meters

Added option adjust hit marker random rotation to Gameplay settings

Lasers will no longer pass through players

Inaccurate packet loss indicator (red bar) fixed

Players with slight packet loss unable to connect servers (unknown error) fixed



Hotifx applied to 2.1.9

October 9th, 2023

