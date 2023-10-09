1、增加下一回合“点住”确认操作，以减少误点。
2、自创武将天赋树增加序号和逐一显示功能。
3、增加【兵势】武将特性，当诸葛亮、曹操、周瑜、陆逊等“帅才”带领部队时，会有部分【统】转换到【武】参与部队攻击、反击和战法的运算。
4、修复AI武将入港的问题。
5、自创武将中增加“兵势”特性。
6、修改部分武将立绘。
逐鹿 update for 9 October 2023
1.8.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
1、增加下一回合“点住”确认操作，以减少误点。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1984721 Depot 1984721
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1984722 Depot 1984722
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update