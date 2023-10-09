 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

逐鹿 update for 9 October 2023

1.8.13

Share · View all patches · Build 12390983 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、增加下一回合“点住”确认操作，以减少误点。
2、自创武将天赋树增加序号和逐一显示功能。
3、增加【兵势】武将特性，当诸葛亮、曹操、周瑜、陆逊等“帅才”带领部队时，会有部分【统】转换到【武】参与部队攻击、反击和战法的运算。
4、修复AI武将入港的问题。
5、自创武将中增加“兵势”特性。
6、修改部分武将立绘。

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1984721 Depot 1984721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1984722 Depot 1984722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link