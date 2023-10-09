 Skip to content

Jagged Alliance 3 update for 9 October 2023

HotFix 1.2.1 Released

Last edited by Wendy

**Highlights

**• Fixed multiple cases of invisible enemies in exploration.
• Fixed issue where dead bodies became invisible.
• Fixed an issue where when changing the floor view would not hide roofs.
• Fixed an issue where the Faster Enemy turns feature would remain active after combat.
• The Lion's Roar can now be properly dual-wielded.
• Fixed issue where you couldn't execute a melee attack against some objects.
• Fixed an issue where some texts displayed as square symbols in Simplified and Traditional Chinese.

