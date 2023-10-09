Build 119 - SubBuild 2023.10.9

Controls : the correct controller is automatically selected when assigning a button or combination in Settings -> Controls (so you don't have to worry about selecting your controller if you have more than 1 connected)
Controls : option to invert up/down for the strike combinations when your player is on the far side of the court (like in TE2013 ! :blackeye: )
Animation : smoothing of the reach for the Dynamic Animation system, which should prevent jerkiness when swapping between the regular & slice animations or when doing left/right movements to position your player
Changes :
Acceleration Trait : slightly raised the threshold speed for the Slow Ball Big Speed trait with men, so the bonus speed will trigger more often
Bug Fixes :
Acceleration Trait : the Rapid Fire was getting a 5km/h speed bonus instead of handicap !
AI : fixed a couple more glitches for the CPU players in doubles
Controls : the Open Menu button wasn't working during the game
Menus : the tooltips could be incorrect when using the controller or keyboard
World Tour : some saved games could be marked as Invalid if you had some saved games using different tour bases
World Tour : playing with women was deleting the current saved game for the men
World Tour : when watching a CPU vs CPU match in 3D, if a player was injured, the match was re-simulated on exit
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Changed files in this update