Patch 1.1 Notes - Post-Game Arena and Cloister added!

Hello everyone!

This past Friday marked the one year anniversary of Purgatory Dungeoneer's release! With that we have two new areas you can access after beating the game: the Arena, and the Cloister. After completing most of the game, small flower tiles make the entrance of the Guild and Dungeon, and after finishing it the other two markings at the now-accessible doors appear. While some may have changed their difficulty to a harder one with Tatienne at the Guild, it's recommended to bring it back down (or at least don't forget that you have the option).

Arena: This area is similar to the Dungeon in that it's a series of five battles, and that you gain penalties after each run. The core differences are:

-Rather than getting to choose the penalties, you get two effects, as if you had taken both available doors.

-There's no stopping between fights, so no healing or changing equipment.

-The fifth battle is against enemies with much higher stats and some have unique skills.

-Characters can't level up from completing Arena runs.

-You gain Entertainment after each run where you win at least one battle.

Entertainment is a resource that can be exchanged for any other Crafting Material at a 1:1 ratio. You can't exchange them the other way, so make sure you're certain when you use it! You can gain up to 250 Entertainment from a completed run, so this should make it easier for those who want to get one of every item in the game.

Cloister: This area is a 69 fight boss rush. There's some familiar faces, as well as some characters that only existed in item lore and a few that aren't at all mentioned. While you can save and change equipment between fights, you can't heal outside of combat, or retreat from battles. There's no ongoing door penalties here, but can you sustain through all the battles and the various opponents? To be clear, there is no reward for this, outside of being able to say that you did so, and to put your favorite/optimal party to the test.

Also, the Cloister's Difficulty level is set like the Dungeon's, but at the Dungeon. If you go from an Arena run to here, the Difficulty tracker is at 10, so be aware of that going in to the Cloister. Since it's post-game content that has no reward, I wanted to make sure people had the option to really tweak it to their level of comfort (and to catch people who don't read the patch notes off-guard).

Remembrance Missions: Some dialogue from each character's second mission has been added to their first, partly to personalize it more, and partly because a lot of time can pass between doing one's first and second Remembrance, so this should help how this whole system feels.

Bug Fixes:

-Certain conditions caused the first turn of battle as "Turn 0", which was causing issues with some passive effects. This has been fixed.

-Fixed a weird text formatting issue in Nanuk's last Remembrance.

-Blackguard's "Daunting Presence" status effect is now correctly set as a debuff and not a buff skill for the purposes of status removal and targeting.

-Commander's "Bear the Banner" Aggro effect now wears off after four turns.

-Dancer's "Minor Carnival" skill wasn't working properly; it was just applying the debuff to enemies. Targeting for the first part of the skill now targets the player's party for the buff, then hits the enemies with the debuff.

-Hunter's "Mark Weakness" status effect is now correctly set as a debuff and not a buff for the purposes of status removal.

-Gambler's "Raise" status effect dialogue on gaining/losing the buff mentions the target's critical damage is increased/normalized instead of STR. It also is now undispellable.

That's the end of today's patch! It's a lot of stuff, so if you've beaten the game there's some things to give a try, and if you haven't (or just bought it because it's on sale for 25% off this week) there's stuff to look forward to!

As always, thank you all so much for your patience and support.