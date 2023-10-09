 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Quest update for 9 October 2023

Zombie Quest - Version 0.9.15

Share · View all patches · Build 12390737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New laser and lighting updates
  • New killa mask
  • Lootable supermarket shelves
  • Upgrade to uzi blast
  • New building (casino)
  • More interactable objects (flying cards, broken bottles)
  • FPS optimisation
  • New zone large city (more cities coming soon)
  • New item ghost mask (+20 stamina)
  • New moving Bushmaster NPC vehicle

Changed files in this update

Zombie Quest Content Depot 1707471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link