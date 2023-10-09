- New laser and lighting updates
- New killa mask
- Lootable supermarket shelves
- Upgrade to uzi blast
- New building (casino)
- More interactable objects (flying cards, broken bottles)
- FPS optimisation
- New zone large city (more cities coming soon)
- New item ghost mask (+20 stamina)
- New moving Bushmaster NPC vehicle
Zombie Quest update for 9 October 2023
Zombie Quest - Version 0.9.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
