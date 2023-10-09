V1.0.27 Update

New

Gamepad operation ADAPTS

Great Skills receive power and intelligence bonuses

Adjustment

Kathryn's base wash in camp has been changed from 5 to 10

Character hit invincibility increased from 0.2 to 0.5 seconds

When obtaining blood and energy vials, the corresponding pharmacist and potion conversion tips are optimized

Adjusting the login menu items

Individual adventure event chart adjustment

Button highlight status adjustment

Enemy death effect adjusted

Character orientation does not affect movement speed

Bleeding numbers adjust

Bugfix

In Chapter 1, the Artifact shop can no longer be opened after pressing ESC

Fixed an issue where switching artifacts at one time would cause confusion

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "