V1.0.27 Update

New
- Gamepad operation ADAPTS
- Great Skills receive power and intelligence bonuses
Adjustment
- Kathryn's base wash in camp has been changed from 5 to 10
- Character hit invincibility increased from 0.2 to 0.5 seconds
- When obtaining blood and energy vials, the corresponding pharmacist and potion conversion tips are optimized
- Adjusting the login menu items
- Individual adventure event chart adjustment
- Button highlight status adjustment
- Enemy death effect adjusted
- Character orientation does not affect movement speed
- Bleeding numbers adjust
Bugfix
- In Chapter 1, the Artifact shop can no longer be opened after pressing ESC
- Fixed an issue where switching artifacts at one time would cause confusion
Thank You:
A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)
-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "
