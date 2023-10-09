 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

War Room update for 9 October 2023

Bug Fixes, rebalancing, unit cost, game saving changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 12390642 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game save turned off while any drone is active.

Unit cost rebalancing.

Reported mission loop bugs resolved. 

Base attack conditions changed to make them more frequent. 

New base attack mission scenarios.

Missing localization texts solved.

Changed files in this update

War Room Content Depot 1175881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link