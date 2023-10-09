Bug Fixes, rebalancing, unit cost, game saving changes.

Game save turned off while any drone is active.
Unit cost rebalancing.
Reported mission loop bugs resolved.
Base attack conditions changed to make them more frequent.
New base attack mission scenarios.
Missing localization texts solved.
