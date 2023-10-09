 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot update for 9 October 2023

Patch v1.2.0

Patch v1.2.0 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added 3 new Weapons:
    -- Emberstrike - Dagger (main-hand) - Ultimate: Meteor Strike (Shop Tier 12)
    -- Flamefang - Dagger (off-hand) - Passive: Burning Blade (Shop Tier 12)
    -- Void Sword - Sword (2H) - Ultimate: Void Slash (Rare Orc Battle 80+)
  • Added new Hall: Tavern
    -- In the tavern you can store additional dwarves
    -- You can distribute Beer by right-clicking on a dwarf to increase EXP
    -- An additional 30% of battle EXP will be granted as Beers
    -- You can test your strength in Tavern Brawls
  • Added new Game Mode: Loot
    -- Dwarves will always be revived after battle
    -- A new game will always start with 5 skill points
    -- Additional skill points are added gradually through victories
    -- Can choose from 3 difficulties
    --- Easy: Earn 50% more gold from bounties
    --- Normal: Same difficulty as in Glory or Death mode
    --- Hard: Orcs gain 50% more exp and Elite Orcs carry Poison Vials
    --- Eternal (optional): Endless mode is activated from the beginning
  • Added new Battle Type: Endless
    -- Defeat the Storm Wyvern or select Mode:Loot - Eternal:On
    -- Orcs spawn endlessly
    -- Cannot acquire items from battle
    -- All special items are available in the Shop
    -- Shop only contains items/recruits and reroll always has a cost
    -- White Flag is always available
    -- Use the White Flag to retreat from battle and receive gold/exp/mythril
  • Added new biome: Ruins
  • Added new item rarity indicators for dwarves
  • Added character battle portraits to the battlefield UI
    -- Toggle with 'Hide Battle UI' (default key: 'H') or clicking on the dwarf counter

Changes

  • Added 2 more save game slots
  • 'Glory' mode will now grant gems x2
  • Dwarves will now additionally gain +1 STA for every level
  • Added hotkey to open Halls Map (default: 'M') from anywhere
  • 'Remove a random debuff' can now also remove arrows
  • Increased Orc numbers and reduced their level in the later battles (500+)
  • Loot items can now be moved to the Inventory with left-click after battle
  • Selling loot after battle will now also automatically disassemble it
  • 'Berserkers' Formation changed to additionally count Warpriests and Reapers
  • White Flag is now always available, but activation costs 5x reroll costs if not charged
  • Reduced reroll costs for Artifacts by 50%
  • 'Dragonkeeper' Rare Orc can appear in all biomes but at a reduced rate
  • Adjusted Storage navigation (can switch from first to last page)
  • The AoE attack of Reapers now deals ice instead of physical damage
  • 'Pyromaniac' can no longer be dodged
  • Removed 'Dark Crystal' Artifact from Orc item pool
  • Reduced costs for forging advanced weapons
  • Updated tooltips
  • Performance optimizations

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an UI issue with 16:10 aspect ratio screens
  • Fixed a bug where mythic items could be forged
  • Fixed a display bug with the 'Sharp' Veteran Passive
  • Fixed a bug where too many arrows could become stuck in a character
  • Fixed some issues with character shoulder animations
  • Fixed a bug where 'Last Stand' resistance was not applied correctly
  • Fixed some bugs with Paladin's 'Leap of Faith'
    -- Should now be affected by 'Strength in Numbers' Formation
    -- Should now block with 100% chance while charging
    -- Should no longer increase speed above max speed
    -- Should now correctly knock back the main target

