Patch v1.2.0

Added new Hall: Tavern
-- In the tavern you can store additional dwarves
-- You can distribute Beer by right-clicking on a dwarf to increase EXP
-- An additional 30% of battle EXP will be granted as Beers
-- You can test your strength in Tavern Brawls
Added new Game Mode: Loot
-- Dwarves will always be revived after battle
-- A new game will always start with 5 skill points
-- Additional skill points are added gradually through victories
-- Can choose from 3 difficulties
--- Easy: Earn 50% more gold from bounties
--- Normal: Same difficulty as in Glory or Death mode
--- Hard: Orcs gain 50% more exp and Elite Orcs carry Poison Vials
--- Eternal (optional): Endless mode is activated from the beginning
Added new Battle Type: Endless
-- Defeat the Storm Wyvern or select Mode:Loot - Eternal:On
-- Orcs spawn endlessly
-- Cannot acquire items from battle
-- All special items are available in the Shop
-- Shop only contains items/recruits and reroll always has a cost
-- White Flag is always available
-- Use the White Flag to retreat from battle and receive gold/exp/mythril
Added new biome: Ruins
Added new item rarity indicators for dwarves
Added character battle portraits to the battlefield UI
-- Toggle with 'Hide Battle UI' (default key: 'H') or clicking on the dwarf counter
Changes
Added 2 more save game slots
'Glory' mode will now grant gems x2
Dwarves will now additionally gain +1 STA for every level
Added hotkey to open Halls Map (default: 'M') from anywhere
'Remove a random debuff' can now also remove arrows
Increased Orc numbers and reduced their level in the later battles (500+)
Loot items can now be moved to the Inventory with left-click after battle
Selling loot after battle will now also automatically disassemble it
'Berserkers' Formation changed to additionally count Warpriests and Reapers
White Flag is now always available, but activation costs 5x reroll costs if not charged
Reduced reroll costs for Artifacts by 50%
'Dragonkeeper' Rare Orc can appear in all biomes but at a reduced rate
Adjusted Storage navigation (can switch from first to last page)
The AoE attack of Reapers now deals ice instead of physical damage
'Pyromaniac' can no longer be dodged
Removed 'Dark Crystal' Artifact from Orc item pool
Reduced costs for forging advanced weapons
Updated tooltips
Performance optimizations
Bug Fixes
Fixed an UI issue with 16:10 aspect ratio screens
Fixed a bug where mythic items could be forged
Fixed a display bug with the 'Sharp' Veteran Passive
Fixed a bug where too many arrows could become stuck in a character
Fixed some issues with character shoulder animations
Fixed a bug where 'Last Stand' resistance was not applied correctly
Fixed some bugs with Paladin's 'Leap of Faith'
-- Should now be affected by 'Strength in Numbers' Formation
-- Should now block with 100% chance while charging
-- Should no longer increase speed above max speed
-- Should now correctly knock back the main target
