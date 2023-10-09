 Skip to content

千棋百变 ALL chess update for 9 October 2023

V1.2.2 Update Description

The collection function of the game record interface has been updated. If you encounter valuable matches, you can add them to your collection. The collected matches will also be synchronously uploaded to the cloud

