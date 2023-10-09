October 9 V0.4.31 update notice

Share · View all patches · Build 12390588 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 06:46:08 UTC by Wendy

【BUG Fix 】

1- Fixed an issue where the ability Lightning Chain could only attack one target

2- Fixed an issue where skill type entries were not displayed in Kungfu [Ten Square Demon Realms] and [Demon True Sutra]

3- Fixed incorrect description of effects in Writ [Owl Spell]

4- Fixed an issue where the use of the law [the will of the punishment day] and [the power of the measure day] would abnormally superimpose attack power

5- Fixed an issue where unopened items [Taming Cheat] dropped

6- Fixed an issue where the Super [Wind and Fire Wheel] in the Tower of Fairies and Demons was not rewarded with some passive effects

7- Fixed the output description of the chain spirit, now the output path matches the description

8- Fixed an issue where the magic weapon would still be offered after reaching the full level

9- Fixed an issue where the sale proceeds from the last auction would be displayed in the auction house settlement information

10- Fixed an issue where a disciple at work was in an abnormal state after entering the Tower of Fairies and Demons

【 Adjustment and optimization 】

1- Changed the quest acquisition logic, now the quest will remain after entering the battle, and will continue after returning

2- Disciples inside the building will now not leave the building when moving the building

3- Optimized the management of disciple's items, after the disciple dies or is expelled, the items and spirit of the chain will be returned to the warehouse

4- Simplified display of blood bars, now no longer shows blood bars

5- Optimized the item spirit stone occupy warehouse problem, the weight is adjusted to 0 points

6- Optimized home prompts to display prompt messages when disciples fail to automatically break through multiple times

7- Improved the Superarms [Wind and Fire Wheel] in the Fairy Tower, now can release 4 projectiles simultaneously

8- The number of life positions has been optimized, and the limit for low-level life positions has been increased to 15