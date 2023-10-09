 Skip to content

Scare Girl 2 update for 9 October 2023

Scare Girl 2 Is Now Free To Play

Share · View all patches · Build 12390586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scare Girl 2 Is now free to play if there's any bugs let me know or any improvements you want me to make. Single Player And Multiplayer works but if the host leaves the session the Multiplayer session is over. But I would play Single Player because multiplayer needs work. If you want me to make a new jump scare let me know or add stuff to the map. I Will make new maps soon. Have a good day.

