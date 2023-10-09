Scare Girl 2 Is now free to play if there's any bugs let me know or any improvements you want me to make. Single Player And Multiplayer works but if the host leaves the session the Multiplayer session is over. But I would play Single Player because multiplayer needs work. If you want me to make a new jump scare let me know or add stuff to the map. I Will make new maps soon. Have a good day.
Scare Girl 2 update for 9 October 2023
Scare Girl 2 Is Now Free To Play
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2567601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update