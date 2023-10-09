 Skip to content

Savant - Ascent REMIX update for 9 October 2023

Patch 1.09 - Chainsaws & Auto-Fire - 9th Oct

Patch 1.09 - Chainsaws & Auto-Fire - 9th Oct

Build 12390576

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's patch seeks to turn an enemy attack against them, and introduces Auto-Fire! Below are a list of changes:

  • You can toggle Auto-Fire with the Middle Mouse Button. A prompt in the top-left corner will show up, indicating your toggle. Auto-Fire will charge and shoot your normal missile attacks automaticly. Give your index-finger a rest with this life-saving feature!

  • Chain-A-Rang attacks can now be deflected against them.
  • Deflecting a Chain-A-Rang's attack grants you a +5 HIT Bonus.
  • Deflected Chainsaws can destroy enemies in it's path and rack up points & HITs as if the player defeated the enemy normally.

Changed files in this update

