Patch 1.09 - Chainsaws & Auto-Fire - 9th Oct

Today's patch seeks to turn an enemy attack against them, and introduces Auto-Fire! Below are a list of changes:
- You can toggle Auto-Fire with the Middle Mouse Button. A prompt in the top-left corner will show up, indicating your toggle. Auto-Fire will charge and shoot your normal missile attacks automaticly. Give your index-finger a rest with this life-saving feature!
- Chain-A-Rang attacks can now be deflected against them.
- Deflecting a Chain-A-Rang's attack grants you a +5 HIT Bonus.
- Deflected Chainsaws can destroy enemies in it's path and rack up points & HITs as if the player defeated the enemy normally.
Changed files in this update