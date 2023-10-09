 Skip to content

Headlong Hunt update for 9 October 2023

patch 1.0.4

Build 12390505

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixes menu sound effects playing when alt-tabbed
  • Adds option to mute all audio when alt-tabbed (and slightly rearranges the settings menu)
  • Removes alternate solution to Combined-8
  • Hides the locks on Combined-1 in the level select when Unlock All Levels option toggled
  • Fixes a bug where restarting on your first move could leave you in between two tiles

