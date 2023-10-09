Ranger talent tree completed!

504: Early Access 0.18.104

October 9, 2023 1:50 AM EST

• Completed Ranger talents! Enjoy!

• Monk's Dragon Punch and Hadoken had their targets and damage slightly lowered HOWEVER it can now hit a single target multiple times. This makes it much more powerful against single targets or small groups.

• Monk's Chakra Blast damage was increased.

• Fixed Monk's Penetration on their Thousand Fists talent.

• Moved Monk's run speed bonus from their Thousand Fists talent to Hyper Strike.

• Cast time for several Druid spells, including Tornado, Blizzard, Molten Boulder, and Lightning Blast, have been reduced.

• Druid's Blizzard damage via talents was increased.

• Added a new message upon login when an account has been banished.

• Various skills had their spirit cost increased per talent increase.

• Slightly adjusted when physical reduction is subtracted. It is subtracted after armor/buff reduction, but before resist physical subtraction. This makes it slightly less powerful, but still good.