Ranger talent tree completed!

504: Early Access 0.18.104
October 9, 2023 1:50 AM EST
• Completed Ranger talents! Enjoy!
• Monk's Dragon Punch and Hadoken had their targets and damage slightly lowered HOWEVER it can now hit a single target multiple times. This makes it much more powerful against single targets or small groups.
• Monk's Chakra Blast damage was increased.
• Fixed Monk's Penetration on their Thousand Fists talent.
• Moved Monk's run speed bonus from their Thousand Fists talent to Hyper Strike.
• Cast time for several Druid spells, including Tornado, Blizzard, Molten Boulder, and Lightning Blast, have been reduced.
• Druid's Blizzard damage via talents was increased.
• Added a new message upon login when an account has been banished.
• Various skills had their spirit cost increased per talent increase.
• Slightly adjusted when physical reduction is subtracted. It is subtracted after armor/buff reduction, but before resist physical subtraction. This makes it slightly less powerful, but still good.
