Heroes of Sherwood, Patch 6.1 is live! 🎯

Colorful addition to the Hideout

Made crosshair smaller

Fixed Co-Op Hideout button kicks ally

Fixed Co-Op kick ally after ally left quits game

Fixed Haunted Harbor leaderboards

Fixed stuck on ziplines in Nottingham and Lava River

Fixed health potions setting 4 health instead of 5

Fixed collision in Hideout, Peaky Isles, and Sherwood Forest

While there are still bugs in early access, we remain committed to improving your experience! Thank you for your patience and support as we build Sherwood Extreme.

Have fun and see you on the leaderboards! ❤️