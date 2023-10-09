Heroes of Sherwood, Patch 6.1 is live! 🎯
- Colorful addition to the Hideout
- Made crosshair smaller
- Fixed Co-Op Hideout button kicks ally
- Fixed Co-Op kick ally after ally left quits game
- Fixed Haunted Harbor leaderboards
- Fixed stuck on ziplines in Nottingham and Lava River
- Fixed health potions setting 4 health instead of 5
- Fixed collision in Hideout, Peaky Isles, and Sherwood Forest
While there are still bugs in early access, we remain committed to improving your experience! Thank you for your patience and support as we build Sherwood Extreme.
Have fun and see you on the leaderboards! ❤️
- Salaar and Gabriel
