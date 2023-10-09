 Skip to content

Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 9 October 2023

Patch 0.5.5

Patch 0.5.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Story:

  • Added intro music as well as adding fades for characters in chapter 1 to be consistent with chapter 2
  • Fixed a guard with incorrect triggers
  • Added mushrooms to swamp in chapter 3(Chapter 3 not yet released)
  • Quests are being redone so triggers may have changed

Arcade:

  • Maid in Snow Town will no longer trap players
  • Added another cave variant
  • Fixed texture glitches in Snow biome
  • Monster characters will no longer disappear from the party if not summoned
  • Shop now sells battle items
  • Mala now sells the extra crafting books

General Fixes:

  • More characters will be able to use there unique moves(Saverui, Karg, Alex, Raine)
  • Some merchants can hold different types of weapons
  • Some battle items were asking for the incorrect items(now fixed)
  • Traps now act the way they are supposed too
  • Books are no longer edible

