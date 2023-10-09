Patch 0.5.5

Story:
- Added intro music as well as adding fades for characters in chapter 1 to be consistent with chapter 2
- Fixed a guard with incorrect triggers
- Added mushrooms to swamp in chapter 3(Chapter 3 not yet released)
- Quests are being redone so triggers may have changed
Arcade:
- Maid in Snow Town will no longer trap players
- Added another cave variant
- Fixed texture glitches in Snow biome
- Monster characters will no longer disappear from the party if not summoned
- Shop now sells battle items
- Mala now sells the extra crafting books
General Fixes:
- More characters will be able to use there unique moves(Saverui, Karg, Alex, Raine)
- Some merchants can hold different types of weapons
- Some battle items were asking for the incorrect items(now fixed)
- Traps now act the way they are supposed too
- Books are no longer edible
Changed files in this update