Dimraeth Playtest update for 9 October 2023

Release 0.70.67

Release 0.70.67

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Major Updates:

  • Added Unique Spellbooks for each Class
  • New Art Created for Player UI
  • Created Animated Player Avatars for HUD
  • Added a Pet HUD

Minor Updates:

  • Created Feed Button on Pet HUD for Pets to gain Health
  • Pet HUD is clickable to Toggle Pet to Attack Mode, Follow Mode, Stay Mode
  • Pets now Attack with Player
  • Added Seagulls to Docks
  • Mob directions are now random
  • Mobs now have schedules
  • Added Button on Minimap to hide Party Members
  • Added Button on Minimap to hide Mobs/NPCs
  • Added Owl
  • Added Tavern Interior
  • Added Squirrels to Forests
  • Added Chickens to Towns
  • Added Butterflies for certain weathers
  • Added Flying Bats for Caves
  • Added Flying Cardinals and Blue Jays for certain weathers
  • Added Ducks to Lake Waters
  • Added Flying Boot to Wind Weather
  • Added Chimney Smoke Animations
  • Reworked Well Asset
  • Remade Eclipse Spell
  • Item Bar now expands and retracts

Bugfixes:

  • Migrated a lot of Pet-related code to new independent class
  • Fine Tune all animation speeds for Mobs, NPCs, Players, Pets, etc
  • Fixed Bridge not showing up on Minimap
  • Fixed NPC Interaction Menu interfering with other Mouse Functions
  • Fixed a bug where Dryads could not be attacked with Ranged Auto Attacks
  • Fixed Water Sprites glitching out
  • Fixed Spell Cast not Queuing properly when casting out of range
  • Fixed the snake not dying properly
  • Fixed Silences blocking the ability to auto attack
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs would slide off the map ever-so-slowly
  • Moved Town Guards to better locations
  • Fixed Runes not dropping
  • Fixed Single Target Cast going on CD when no object was selected
  • Fixed Deer spawning on bridge and blocking path
  • Fixed a bug where when dead you could make the Player UI come back
  • Players no longer save their world Location on the Balloon
  • Teleport Bookmark now disabled when on Balloon
  • Fixed Fading objects from breaking Lights
  • Fixed Window Lights glitching out
  • Added Arrows to Spellbook for page flipping
  • Fixed Minimap Heads being off centered
  • Fixed Eclipse spell doing damage well after strike
  • Fixed Spells getting perma locked when teleporting out of Safe Zone to non-Safe Zone
  • Fixed Clients not seeing Teleporter
  • Fixed Teleport not spawning correctly in Multiplayer
  • Fixed Multiplayer HUD for new Player UI
  • Fixed some null errors for Multiplayer
  • Moved Effects placement for new UI Art
  • Fixed Bridge sprite overlap issue when walking over it
  • Fixed Chat Box placement
  • Fixed Class Bookmarks to be unique per class

Changed depots in developer branch

Build 12390204
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2405851 Depot 2405851
