Release 0.70.67

This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Major Updates:
- Added Unique Spellbooks for each Class
- New Art Created for Player UI
- Created Animated Player Avatars for HUD
- Added a Pet HUD
Minor Updates:
- Created Feed Button on Pet HUD for Pets to gain Health
- Pet HUD is clickable to Toggle Pet to Attack Mode, Follow Mode, Stay Mode
- Pets now Attack with Player
- Added Seagulls to Docks
- Mob directions are now random
- Mobs now have schedules
- Added Button on Minimap to hide Party Members
- Added Button on Minimap to hide Mobs/NPCs
- Added Owl
- Added Tavern Interior
- Added Squirrels to Forests
- Added Chickens to Towns
- Added Butterflies for certain weathers
- Added Flying Bats for Caves
- Added Flying Cardinals and Blue Jays for certain weathers
- Added Ducks to Lake Waters
- Added Flying Boot to Wind Weather
- Added Chimney Smoke Animations
- Reworked Well Asset
- Remade Eclipse Spell
- Item Bar now expands and retracts
Bugfixes:
- Migrated a lot of Pet-related code to new independent class
- Fine Tune all animation speeds for Mobs, NPCs, Players, Pets, etc
- Fixed Bridge not showing up on Minimap
- Fixed NPC Interaction Menu interfering with other Mouse Functions
- Fixed a bug where Dryads could not be attacked with Ranged Auto Attacks
- Fixed Water Sprites glitching out
- Fixed Spell Cast not Queuing properly when casting out of range
- Fixed the snake not dying properly
- Fixed Silences blocking the ability to auto attack
- Fixed an issue where NPCs would slide off the map ever-so-slowly
- Moved Town Guards to better locations
- Fixed Runes not dropping
- Fixed Single Target Cast going on CD when no object was selected
- Fixed Deer spawning on bridge and blocking path
- Fixed a bug where when dead you could make the Player UI come back
- Players no longer save their world Location on the Balloon
- Teleport Bookmark now disabled when on Balloon
- Fixed Fading objects from breaking Lights
- Fixed Window Lights glitching out
- Added Arrows to Spellbook for page flipping
- Fixed Minimap Heads being off centered
- Fixed Eclipse spell doing damage well after strike
- Fixed Spells getting perma locked when teleporting out of Safe Zone to non-Safe Zone
- Fixed Clients not seeing Teleporter
- Fixed Teleport not spawning correctly in Multiplayer
- Fixed Multiplayer HUD for new Player UI
- Fixed some null errors for Multiplayer
- Moved Effects placement for new UI Art
- Fixed Bridge sprite overlap issue when walking over it
- Fixed Chat Box placement
- Fixed Class Bookmarks to be unique per class
Changed depots in developer branch