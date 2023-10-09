 Skip to content

Recordbooks update for 9 October 2023

Patch update 1.1

Patch update 1.1

Build 12390179

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimized and low FPS bug Fixed.

New 'Default Graphics ' setting added for low powerfull system device.

User Interface Improved and Newly Designed.

Story Introduction Added.

[ Special Note : Because of High Quality and Heavy Assets Used To Design RECORDBOOKS Maps , Selecting Higher Graphics Settings than players system capable of may cause Frame Rate Drop and sometime unstable to play. RECORDBOOKS Can produce stunning photorealism with Right Device . Keep in mind that RECORBOOKS minimum Gpu Recommendation is GTX 1660 . so check that your system meets RECORDBOOKS Minimum requirements.

Developers are always working to improve the performance of RecordBooks. Stay connected

