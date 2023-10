Share · View all patches · Build 12390138 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 04:26:03 UTC by Wendy

It is recommended to start a new game when downloading new patch

New Game can crash when you reach that point in the game

Version 2.0.4

Added Black Magic X4 to Lucius

Changed how X4 Multiple Heal behaves

Added Black Magic X5 to Uprhan

Changed how X5 Multiple Heal behaves

Changed dfficulty on all dungeons below the 500 level cap