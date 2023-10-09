Build 617 Changelog - UI3.0 RC3

Changes
-
Device Manager / Device Bar have been tweaked and reworked. Device tracking should now be more consistent.
-
Device Bar now shows a bar for percentage, hovering over a device will give you an estimated time remaining for that devices battery based on various factors. Please note that this gets more accurate as your VR session continues. Expect max accuracy for a session after around ~15-20 minutes.
-
Device Bar now shows the last known state of a devices battery if the device was disconnected.
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed an issue preventing low battery notifications from being sent.
-
Fixed an issue that caused a softlock with the overlay grid switcher
-
Fixed an issue that caused the Settings menu to be in the middle of the playspace at the start of each session.
-
Fixed an issue where Tundra Trackers would show Vive Tracker icons in the Device Bar
P.S. Don't worry I'll eventually make the tundra tracker icon better. I got lazy. It's a long process because Icon Fonts are annoying.
