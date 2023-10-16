v3.9.17 now available!

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Improvements
- The purchase limit for contract possession limit has been increased from 500 to 1000.
- The purchase limit for Detention has been increased from 50 to 100.
- The purchase limit for Jail has been increased from 30 to 50.
- Added weekly missions and increased the amount of Dried Leaf obtained each week.
- Adjusted some SkillMod/EnemyMod appearance tables.
- The dried leaf shop lineup will be updated. (10/18-)
Adjustment
- Some jobs have been moved from purchasing dried leaves to purchasing soulstones.
- Some lab parts now drop in dungeons.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the loading display would not disappear when canceling a purchase.
- Fixed an issue where Black Hole was not set as an attack skill.
- Improved app stability.
