 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 16 October 2023

v3.9.17 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12389997 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • The purchase limit for contract possession limit has been increased from 500 to 1000.
  • The purchase limit for Detention has been increased from 50 to 100.
  • The purchase limit for Jail has been increased from 30 to 50.
  • Added weekly missions and increased the amount of Dried Leaf obtained each week.
  • Adjusted some SkillMod/EnemyMod appearance tables.
  • The dried leaf shop lineup will be updated. (10/18-)
Adjustment
  • Some jobs have been moved from purchasing dried leaves to purchasing soulstones.
  • Some lab parts now drop in dungeons.
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the loading display would not disappear when canceling a purchase.
  • Fixed an issue where Black Hole was not set as an attack skill.
  • Improved app stability.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2153311 Depot 2153311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link