v5-2872 changelog
Cancel GPU dynamic vegetation rendering (test frame rate performance)
Now the character will not interact with the grass
Similarly, the skill range prompt does not interact with the grass
Enable neural network method acquisition
Added automatic stacking of picked items (test)
Add safe area [Dantian Pranayama] shortcut key [Z]
Down-regulation of the trigger heart-like trigger probability
Adjust neural network heart method combat genes
Adjust neural network decision-making genes - some AI will become more aggressive in combat behavior
Fixed the genetic abnormality of the neural network of the Lock Demon Tower
Adjust the target bar display information after aiming at the target in the combat state
Added special icons for each state of the special heart method
