v5-2872 changelog

Cancel GPU dynamic vegetation rendering (test frame rate performance)

Now the character will not interact with the grass

Similarly, the skill range prompt does not interact with the grass

Enable neural network method acquisition

Added automatic stacking of picked items (test)

Add safe area [Dantian Pranayama] shortcut key [Z]

Down-regulation of the trigger heart-like trigger probability

Adjust neural network heart method combat genes

Adjust neural network decision-making genes - some AI will become more aggressive in combat behavior

Fixed the genetic abnormality of the neural network of the Lock Demon Tower

Adjust the target bar display information after aiming at the target in the combat state

Added special icons for each state of the special heart method