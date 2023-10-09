Release Notes for Release 1.0.1

Within this last week we have noticed that some new players are having a hard time getting into the game and progressing. We have decided to do many map nerfs to help out new players.
Change Log:
[Game Mechanics]
- The Kick Jump has been changed to active only if you move in the opposite direction
- Renamed Multiplayer and Singleplayer in menu to Online and Offline
- Added colored names to online leaderboard and spectate menu
- When you disconnect from a server, you will receive a message in the bottom right
- Settings menu has been resized to be more readable and is readable on Low settings
- Increased the freecam on x-axis to have a little more increased range
[Map Changes]
- Nerfs to all sections before 50%
[Bug Fixes]
- When steam overlay gets activated, it now pauses the game
- Fixed the Desert achievement to now give correct achievement instead of the Secret Pillar achievement
