Release Notes for Release 1.0.1

Within this last week we have noticed that some new players are having a hard time getting into the game and progressing. We have decided to do many map nerfs to help out new players.

Change Log:

[Game Mechanics]

The Kick Jump has been changed to active only if you move in the opposite direction

Renamed Multiplayer and Singleplayer in menu to Online and Offline

Added colored names to online leaderboard and spectate menu

When you disconnect from a server, you will receive a message in the bottom right

Settings menu has been resized to be more readable and is readable on Low settings

Increased the freecam on x-axis to have a little more increased range

[Map Changes]

Nerfs to all sections before 50%

[Bug Fixes]