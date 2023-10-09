 Skip to content

Step By Step update for 9 October 2023

Release Notes for Release 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12389952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Within this last week we have noticed that some new players are having a hard time getting into the game and progressing. We have decided to do many map nerfs to help out new players.

Change Log:

[Game Mechanics]

  • The Kick Jump has been changed to active only if you move in the opposite direction
  • Renamed Multiplayer and Singleplayer in menu to Online and Offline
  • Added colored names to online leaderboard and spectate menu
  • When you disconnect from a server, you will receive a message in the bottom right
  • Settings menu has been resized to be more readable and is readable on Low settings
  • Increased the freecam on x-axis to have a little more increased range

[Map Changes]

  • Nerfs to all sections before 50%

[Bug Fixes]

  • When steam overlay gets activated, it now pauses the game
  • Fixed the Desert achievement to now give correct achievement instead of the Secret Pillar achievement

