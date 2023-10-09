MerFight 0.49

Share · View all patches · Build 12389818 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Lots of new fixes to the game. Here's a quick breakdown:

Story Mode

All story mode paths are available. Note there will be typos, some confusing dialog (missing props) and not all rewards are available.

New locked stage and new locked costumes for various characters.

Online

Reduced player count in rooms from 20 to 16 due to a limitation I was unaware of.

General

All backdashes have 8 frames of throw invulnerability on start-up

Players have 4 frames of throw invulnerability after hit air recovery, getup, blocking, and hit stun recovery.

Players should be able to more easily enter super and special moves after landing during air recovery.

Air recovery now "hops" players in the air for 15 frames. They cannot be hit, thrown or perform attacks during this time.

Rho

Rho's counter attack now pull in opponents making them more guaranteed on success.

Arctina

Arctina's somersault kick now recovers on the ground.

Arctina's overhead pull in opponent when blocked.

Octonia

Tentacle Stretch will now recover 88 health points randomly. (It's not random; there's a pattern to it.)

Octograb recovers 10 frames faster.

Naeco

Venom Stab pushses opponent away farther on block.

Venom Orb is 27.75% slower.

Bolt

Uncharged Eel Cannon less 75% time.

Removed hitbox from Eel Charge.

Odon

Double Smash's 2nd hit's launch distance doubled and launch height halved.

Mantis Smash and Mantis Upper travel distance halved when uncharged.

Here's a video going over some



Also, there's an online tournament next Sunday for ACTVI. You can sign-up here if interested: https://challonge.com/ACTVIMERFIGHT