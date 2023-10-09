Warlordocracy Early v9.2

Busting ass on Chapter 2 dialogue and quests. Release still set for 3 November, after the Halloween sale. Gonna upload the latest alpha to Patreon shortly. Tweaked lots of little things and added some more party dialogue and objects to Chapter 1.
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware
Complete list of changes:
-Lots of work on Chapter 2 Alpha (on Patreon).
-Added some new party dialogue and objects to Chapter 1.
-You can now make both militia and bandits hostile in Chapter 2 without failing the story.
-Evenly distributed mobile object checks on loading map (framerate should be less choppy).
-Now forbidden to sleep in another faction's bed while being watched (gave factions to beds).
-Deep Sleeper (with 10 Willpower) and Last Stand abilities now grant Inspired status effect.
-Last Stand ability now requires that you be in combat, gives higher bonuses.
-Upgrading skills and abilities at trainers now consumes 1 hour.
-Updated bomb descriptions (they now require flint and steel).
-Most beneficial status effects now wear off at half speed.
-New items: tomes (basically non-mobile trainers).
-New mobile: coachman (fast travel in Ch.2).
-New main characters: Axelle, Ireyna, Levos.
-Decreased Y selection size of beds.
