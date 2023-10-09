Added "!ranks" for chatters to use, the command shows a mini version of the leaderboard so the streamers don't have to stop the stream and manually view the leaderboard.
Stream Basketball update for 9 October 2023
Added "!ranks" command
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2512461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update