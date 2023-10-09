 Skip to content

Stream Basketball update for 9 October 2023

Added "!ranks" command

Stream Basketball update for 9 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added "!ranks" for chatters to use, the command shows a mini version of the leaderboard so the streamers don't have to stop the stream and manually view the leaderboard.

