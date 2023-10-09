Kamigami Continues!

We are working on new content and new cards! This will also effect the original game.

Kamigami: Spirits of the Nature will focus on the brazilian mythology and will have a brand new campaign mode, while we are focused on that game, we will be looking forward to make both experiences better, the online mode will be worked on for integrations between both games!

Even though Kamigami wasn't a complete success, we believe that with our hard work, more people will know and enjoy our game!