Patch 0.1.29

Players can now create custom environments with custom skyboxes. Currently this is limited to only custom skyboxes. Currently custom skyboxes are limited to .Png, .Jpg, .Jpeg, and .hdr pictures. Create new environments under custom content. Images are searched for in the downloads folder. Simply download the image you want and select to add new skyboxes!

Community content loading screen improved. Now simply disables the view and does not block interactions with the listen, download, or home buttons

Players can now play songs directly after downloading them from the same page as well delete them.

A song progress display now shows players the progress of the active song using a background that fills as it progresses.