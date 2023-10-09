-
Players can now create custom environments with custom skyboxes. Currently this is limited to only custom skyboxes. Currently custom skyboxes are limited to .Png, .Jpg, .Jpeg, and .hdr pictures. Create new environments under custom content. Images are searched for in the downloads folder. Simply download the image you want and select to add new skyboxes!
-
Community content loading screen improved. Now simply disables the view and does not block interactions with the listen, download, or home buttons
-
Players can now play songs directly after downloading them from the same page as well delete them.
-
A song progress display now shows players the progress of the active song using a background that fills as it progresses.
-
Bug Fixes:
•Custom backgrounds are now able to load from the quick play home screen play button.
•Selecting or changing forward foot works correctly when selected from playlists now.
•Fixed bug causing the main menu to show the dark shadow when returning from gameplay.
•Dark waters visual improvements.
•Improved SteamVR support.
Shadow BoXR update for 9 October 2023
Patch 0.1.29
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2341611 Depot 2341611
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update