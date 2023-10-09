Patch Merging Part 4.5, fixes, quality of life improvements, and minor content.

Share · View all patches · Build 12389577 · Last edited 9 October 2023 – 02:13:08 UTC by Wendy

As mentioned in the previous Dev-Com, this will be hopefully the last patch for Penkura on Engine Version 4.27, and tomorrow we will start to move to Unreal Engine 5 which should take about one month.

In this patch, we are introducing a lot of quality-of-life improvements, some new content, and sound effects.

First of all, our sleep UI had a complete overhaul, we added player character statistics to the window to better inform the player of his current state, improved the clock, and provided another numeric clock.



We also started to add new sound effects to the game, mostly player voices. We do know that some players prefer their protagonists to be completely silent, or they prefer to have voices in some places but not in others. That's why besides adding new player voices to the game, we also implemented new sound options, allowing players to disable those extra sounds.



Not all voices are yet implemented but we are already providing options to them to showcase what else we plan to add.

And we added some eye candy to our C.A.T. by making him not only more visible at night, but also provide a better indicator that something is wrong in the RTS mode.

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ Thunderstorm sound was taking the player's position to the player (always 0) to calculate the time needed for the sound to be heard from the location of the lightning strike. It's now correctly set from the lighting strike location to the player location.

◈ Small Habitation Module did not accept input keys that were already attached to player actions (for example Interact) while setting up ownership name.

◈ When crouched, if the player stabs the ground, it will loop the crouching animation.

◈ After the load, the construction queue list added ghost buildings (duplicated building data).

◈ Fixed jump function not registering if player jumps and lands mid-jump on any surface.

◈ The C.A.T Online/Offline button didn't properly trigger state change for the construction bot.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ Added two new "day music" to the game.

◈ Added one new "night music" to the game.

◈ The player is now able to turn on/off lights in the set buildings:

Command Center

T-1 Storage

Small Habitation Module

Tirix Fusion Power Plant

Hydrogel Purificator

Medbay

Manufacturing Platform

◈ Optimization and rendering update to all 3D Widgets (Interactable Holograms/Computer Screen etc.) (performance boost)

◈ Collision detection check improvement to all doors. (minor performance boost).

◈ Added appear and disappear animations to the doors 3D user interface.

◈ Added player voice sound:

5 Male Jump sound.

5 Female Jump sound.

5 Male hit sound.

5 Female hit sound.

◈ Added swing sound effect, when swinging non-combat items.

◈ Player can now disassemble:

Dark Matter Cola Original

Dark Matter Cola Extreme

Dark Matter Cola Neuron Breaker

Dark Matter Cola Sour

◈ Added sound effect of picking up an empty can.

◈ From now on after drinking any Dark Matter Cola, it will spawn an empty can in the player inventory. Unless the player is drinking from a container, then it will spawn an empty can in that container.

◈ Added 4 new items to the game:

Dark Matter Cola Original Empty Can

Dark Matter Cola Extreme Empty Can

Dark Matter Cola Neuron Breaker Empty Can

Dark Matter Cola Sour Empty Can

◈ Entire sleeping UI is remade to showcase player status while sleeping.

◈ C.A.T (Construction Assistance Tool) will now provide a light when flying to the target (at night only).

◈ C.A.T (Construction Assistance Tool) will now provide a red blinking light when encountering a problem (lack of power or resources) that resets every 5 seconds.

◈ Added new option to Options > Game & UI > Game Behavior, toggle on/off if Left Mouse Button should automatically equip "At Hand" tool/weapon.

◈ Drasticly improve data collection and memory refresh system. (The game should clear unused data much more smoothly).

◈ Bio-ring will now change colors of the holographic representation of health, turning orange from green at 50% and red at 20%.

◈ From now on, Ore Extractors won't consume power (even when turned on) if their container is full.

◈ Minor changes to text, to fix spelling errors.

◈ From now on "Interaction" input won't leave RTS mode, in case it is used by another RTS input key, set by the player.

◈ Feedback and Bug Report system will always clear text after sending the report.

◈ Visual and technical improvements to RTS mode User Interface.

◈ Pressing Enter while typing the name of the new save, will now be considered as "Accept Save".

◈ Double-clicking a save slot will now load it.

◈ Added appear and disappear animations to building stats computer screen.

◈ Left click to remove item at "At Hand" / "Mod Slot" is changed to double left click.

◈ Small and Large Depot, will now double-check player position after being built to activate its panel controls if a player is nearby.

◈ From now on "At Hand" and "Mod Slot" are dragable.

◈ Mugs, Cups, Forks, and Spoons, will now provide 1 Metal Bar when dissemble, this is a temporary change as we will soon change integers of items into floats. (from 1 to 1.0 to allow us to provide a part of the full item, for example, 0.1 Metal Bar).

◈ In the depot set name UI, "Set Base Name" was changed to "Type Name Here".

◈ You can now drag the "At Hand" item directly into the inventory, or at "Quickslot" to make a reference to it.

◈ You can now drag the "Mod Slot" item directly into the inventory, this will disable all the effects made by the mod and put it back in the backpack.

◈ Maintenance Platform, will now check bot power and integrity even after it finished working.

◈ Minor changes to the Day/Night Cycle, Nights are now 1.7% longer, but days are 9% longer.

◈ Minor change to Main Menu buttons animation.