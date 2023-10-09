 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 9 October 2023

Patch note 1.0.16.96

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed vibration settings are saved in built games
  • Adjusted display position when scaling when editing background
  • Added shortcut keys (1-6,G)

