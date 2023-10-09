 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hot Dog Reporter update for 9 October 2023

Mega hot dogs, MacOS support, and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12389498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends! Highlights for this update include MEGA HOT DOGS and MacOS support.

Hot Dog Reporter 0.6.2 Changelog

  • Added MacOS compatibility
  • The remaining hot dog in a level now turn into a MEGA HOT DOG
  • Made invisible ceilings less invisible
  • Removed some floating grass
  • Flipped the movement on the last two pairs of moving platforms in 011: AND YET IT MOVES making it possible to make it through the level without having to wait a cycle
  • Updated Godot engine from 4.1.1 to 4.1.2
  • Fixed particles jittering on pause
  • Fixed bug with potentially getting stuck on input remapping

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2605352
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link