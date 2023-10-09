Mega hot dogs, MacOS support, and bug fixes

Hello friends! Highlights for this update include MEGA HOT DOGS and MacOS support.
Hot Dog Reporter 0.6.2 Changelog
- Added MacOS compatibility
- The remaining hot dog in a level now turn into a MEGA HOT DOG
- Made invisible ceilings less invisible
- Removed some floating grass
- Flipped the movement on the last two pairs of moving platforms in 011: AND YET IT MOVES making it possible to make it through the level without having to wait a cycle
- Updated Godot engine from 4.1.1 to 4.1.2
- Fixed particles jittering on pause
- Fixed bug with potentially getting stuck on input remapping
Changed files in this update